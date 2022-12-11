Kirton: Referendum to be held over A16 roundabout changes
Planned changes to a roundabout near Boston are to be put to a public referendum, despite council criticism.
The non-binding referendum into Lincolnshire County Council's plans to alter the A16 roundabout entrance to Kirton will be held on Thursday.
People living nearby said they feared the changes would increase speeding, standing traffic and air pollution.
The referendum, called by parish councils, has been branded a "waste of money" by the county council.
The authority said the build, one of several A16 schemes funded by £20m of Levelling Up Funding, would allow for future improvements along the road, including expanding a dual carriageway section.
It would include the construction of a crossroads with traffic signals and the widening of a length of both A16 approaches, it said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, more than 300 people attended a public meeting about the plans earlier this year.
The referendum into the proposed changes is due to be held in Kirton, Frampton and Wyberton between 13:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT on Thursday.
Kirton Parish Councillor Peter Watson said: "Lincolnshire County Council has still not formally advised they will abandon these plans.
"That is the prime reason to hold the referendum: so the public can mark the record that the roundabout must remain."
'Waste of time and money'
Jason Stevenson, who sits on Wyberton Parish Council, said members of the public had not been consulted and the scheme would not "achieve the goal" of levelling up.
The parish councils said they had been "frustrated" at what they said was the county council's response to their concerns.
Kirton Parish Councillor Ralph Pryke said: "All of this could have been avoided if the county council didn't behave like a dictator."
Richard Davis, executive portfolio holder for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said the referendum was a "waste of time and money and it's a shame".
He added: "You would have thought in these austere times that parish communities would have better things to spend the money on that benefit their local communities."
