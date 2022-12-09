Lilia Valutyte: Further tests needed in Boston murder case
The case against a man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl in Lincolnshire has been adjourned to allow for further medical assessments.
Deividas Skebas, 22, is charged with fatally stabbing Lilia Valutyte in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July.
During a Lincoln Crown Court hearing, Judge Simon Hirst said extra tests were needed before the case could proceed.
Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was remanded into custody ahead of the next hearing on 19 January.
