Skegness: Murder accused in court over fatal stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found fatally stabbed at a house in Lincolnshire.
Marcus Tott, 47, was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on Friday morning.
Richard Lee Norris, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing due to take place on 19 January.
His case was provisionally listed for a trial scheduled to start on 5 June next year.
Two women, aged 22 and 42, who were also arrested on suspicion or murder, had been released on bail, police said.
