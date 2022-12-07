Lincoln Cathedral: Cash tills stolen in cafe break-in
Burglars who broke into a cafe at Lincoln Cathedral stole several cash registers, staff have said.
The theft was discovered on Wednesday morning, with one of the stolen tills found forced open in the cathedral.
Officers were called to the venue at about 06:00 GMT, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
In a statement on social media, Lincoln Cathedral staff said they were "saddened" by the break-in, but hoped the cafe would reopen again soon.
The cathedral's cafe remained closed while the damage caused during the break-in was assessed, but the rest of the cathedral was open, staff said.
Lincolnshire Police said investigations were ongoing.
