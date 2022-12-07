Welton le Marsh: Man, 61, dies in two-lorry crash
- Published
A man has died following a crash involving two lorries near a Lincolnshire village.
The 61-year-old man was driving one of the lorries when they collided on Dawber Lane in Welton le Marsh at 06:15 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
The road was closed and would be for "the foreseeable future", Lincolnshire Police added.
The force has appealed for witnesses and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.