Grimsby: Ex-priest Terry Atkinson accused of abusing boys
A former priest abused boys while lifting them up to read his electricity meter and measuring them up for football kits, a court has heard.
Terry Atkinson, 70, denies 13 counts of indecent assault on boys in Grimsby between 1978 and 1999.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he volunteered at youth and church groups including the Shalom Youth Centre.
He was later ordained a Church of England Minister and also baptised a couple of his victims, jurors heard.
Prosecutor David Webster said Mr Atkinson, of Tetney Road, Humberston, would invite boys as young as 10 years old to his home where he would "touch them indecently".
The jury was told the former priest would allegedly "lift the boys up" to read the electricity meter in his property because it was "too high up" and would use that as a way to touch them "intimately".
"It almost became a standing joke among the group of lads on who will be next to go and put money in the meter," said Mr Webster.
"It's not a joke now.
"In actual fact, he was using that as an excuse to touch their genitals over many years."
Mr Atkinson allegedly touched one victim while he was measuring a pair of football shorts being worn by a boy, Mr Webster claimed.
He said two of the alleged victims had subsequently died but one of them had told his wife of the abuse.
The court heard Mr Atkinson helped set up one of the youth groups for which he volunteered.
"He betrayed the trust of those young men," claimed Mr Webster.
Mr Webster said there was a police investigation at the time but Mr Atkinson had denied the allegations when he was questioned by officers.
The former minister was questioned again in 2019 and was later charged, with further alleged victims coming forward after Mr Atkinson's appearance at Lincoln Magistrates' Court was publicised.
The trial continues.
