Leisure centres lower pool temperatures to reduce energy bills
- Published
Leisure centres are reducing the water temperature in swimming pools in order to save money after costs to keep them heated had skyrocketed.
Councils in North Kesteven and South Kesteven said the water temperature in their pools was lowered by 1C (1.8F).
GLL, which runs leisure centres for North Kesteven, said it would also shorten its opening hours.
"Our annual operating costs are up 164% on electric and 233% on gas against 2019," Chris Ord, from GLL, said.
Other operators, including Everyone Active, which operates West Lindsey Leisure Centre, also said it had reduced temperatures.
Martin Miles, from the group, said a 1C change could save up to 10% in energy use.
The move is to affect swimmers at Sleaford, North Hykeham, Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Gainsborough.
Operators told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the lower temperatures are still within industry guidelines.
'A very challenging time'
Mr Ord said recent rises in utility prices had a "huge impact" on GLL and it needed to make changes to "remain viable this winter.
"While utility price rises are a nationwide, cross-sector issue, leisure centres and in particular those with swimming pools, are being disproportionately impacted," he said.
"During periods when our leisure facilities are at their quietest, we will be opening an hour later or closing an hour earlier on certain days."
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said it had been a "very challenging time" for operators.
"The temperature of the leisure pool and main pool at The Meres in Grantham is reduced by 1C for swimmers as we continue to maintain industry standards while seeking a sensible balance."
Bourne and Stamford Leisure Centre will also be affected.
The councils for West Lindsey, East Lindsey, South Holland and Boston have confirmed that they do not have any plans to turn down the temperature.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.