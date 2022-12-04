Skegness: Man charged with wounding after woman stabbed

Emergency services were called to Brian Avenue in Skegness on Friday afternoon and found a woman with stab injuries

A man has been charged with wounding with intent after a woman was stabbed in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police said the woman, 30, was found injured at a property in Brian Avenue in the town at 16:30 GMT on Friday and taken to hospital for treatment.

A 60-year-old man, originally held on suspicion of attempted murder, was also charged with possession of a blade.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.

