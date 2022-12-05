Lincoln Christmas Market attracts more than 300,000 visitors
Lincoln Christmas Market has recorded its busiest event in its 40-year history.
Organisers of the market - one of the longest-running in the UK - said more than 300,000 people visited between Thursday and Sunday.
Crowd control measures were also brought in on Saturday, one of the busiest days on record, they said.
Despite its success, organisers issued an apology after some visitors complained about overcrowding.
Simon Colburn, from City of Lincoln Council, who was one of the event commanders, said: "It was incredibly busy on Saturday afternoon - overall our busiest market on record - we welcomed over 300,000 people over the four-day period.
"I'd just like to say I know a lot of people had an amazing market [but] a few didn't on Saturday afternoon, and we are really sorry about that and we hope they will come back again."
Mr Colburn said CCTV cameras and a police drone were used to monitor the crowds, with diversions being introduced for a short time on Saturday to ensure people were safe.
Queues formed inside Lincoln Castle, with some visitors reporting they were unable to get to access the stalls.
"That is the joy and pleasure of it, with the backdrop of the cathedral and castle, but at times a medieval castle with narrow entrances that can work against us," Mr Colburn added.
We are experiencing a very busy Saturday evening - please bear with us as we manage crowds.— Lincoln Christmas Market (@lincolnxmas) December 3, 2022
You may be directed on a different route around the market as we manage this increasing number of people.
Thank you pic.twitter.com/ssS73VP5aO
Writing on social media organisers said: "We are experiencing a very busy Saturday evening - please bear with us as we manage crowds."
Responding to the post one visitor said the experience "felt like a herd of cattle being pushed about" while another said they left after 10 minutes.
Some, however, praised the event and said they enjoyed the atmosphere on Saturday while others chose to visit at quieter periods.
"I went yesterday [Sunday] and it was brilliant. Hardly any crowds and got to see everything," one post said.
