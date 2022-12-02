Skegness: Woman arrested after man found fatally stabbed
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a man with a suspected stab wound at a house on Grosvenor Road at about 09:25 GMT.
A man, 47, was found injured and, despite medical help, died at the scene, officers said.
A 42-year-old woman had been arrested in the area and remained in custody, according to the Lincolnshire force.
Police remained at the property, officers added.
A spokesperson for the force appealed for anyone with information about what happened, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
