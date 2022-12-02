Friskney stabbings: Woman accused of attempted murder of two boys in court
A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in a village in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to a flat in Fold Hill, Friskney, on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a concern for safety.
Neither of the boys was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Lincolnshire Police said.
Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was remanded in custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court earlier.
She faces four charges: two of attempted murder on two children and one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.
The court heard she was arrested following an eight-hour stand-off in which armed officers were also present.
In the five-minute hearing, Ms McEvoy, who appeared in a glass- panelled dock flanked by two security officers, was told by district Judge Peter Veits: "These are very serious allegations you are facing."
The force confirmed specially-trained officers were sent sometime after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday to negotiate with a woman inside the flat.
They forced entry into the property shortly after 01:00 the next day and arrested the woman.
The 10-year-old boys suffered stab wounds in the incident and both were taken to hospital.
A force spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Ms McEvoy is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 December.
