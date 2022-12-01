Sex offender who fled Boston prison spotted in Doncaster
- Published
Police have released new images of a convicted sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Paul Marshall, 53, who was jailed for rape, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp on 22 November.
The latest images show Marshall in Doncaster on Wednesday, police said. He was previously spotted in Mansfield shortly after he absconded.
Members of the public who see him have been warned not to approach him but to call the police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.