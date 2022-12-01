Louth: Bike park plans approved despite objections
Plans for an off-road bike park in Lincolnshire have been approved despite a large number of objections.
The proposed Wolds Cycle Park near South Willingham has received wide support from the cycling community and Sport England.
The applicant said the "environmentally-friendly attraction" would draw visitors from miles around.
Objections were raised over concerns about its impact on the Wolds, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
The proposals were submitted by Louth-based Lincs Design Consultancy, with Focus Rides to run the cycle park.
Christopher Heneage, who owns the 100-acre site, told East Lindsey District Council's planning committee: "The AONB is a living, working landscape which needs to evolve in order to support local communities.
"I'm not a fly-by-night developer. My family has lived and worked in the Wolds for centuries, and would never let it come to harm.
"It would be extremely low-impact. The tracks would have less of an effect than a typical farm track."
'New demographic'
In a report to the council, planning officers said the area would see health, economic, tourism and employment benefits from the park, with supporters saying it would mitigate the county's "poor record when it comes to physical activity".
Councillor Billy Brooks, who represents Skegness, said: "This is a major opportunity to allow the Wolds to be opened to more people and attract a new demographic.
"Disruption will be pretty well contained - these aren't motorbikes whizzing around, they will be push-bikes on tracks."
However, opponents cited the potential loss of ecological habitats and the polluting impact on the area.
Ward councillor Richard Fry added that the "narrow and dangerous roads" were better suited to walkers and cyclists than hundreds of cars".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 179 representations of support were received, with 213 objections.
