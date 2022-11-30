Friskney attempted murder arrest after two boys, 10, stabbed

Officers forced entry to the house at about 01:00 GMT this morning

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.

Police visited Fold Hill in Friskney, Lincolnshire, at 14:49 GMT on Tuesday after reports of a concern for safety.

Officers initially spoke with an occupant at the property and then later began negotiating with the woman.

They forced entry to the property at 01:00 on Wednesday, finding the injured boys, and arrested the 39-year-old woman.

The boys were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.

The force, which also deployed firearms officers, closed the road for several hours, but said there had been no wider threat to residents during the incident.

A spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

