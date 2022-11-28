Lincoln: Two hurt in crash involving ambulance on 999 call
Two people have been injured in a crash involving two cars and an ambulance responding to an emergency call.
A blue Peugeot, a blue Kia and the ambulance were involved in the collision at the junction of Doddington Road and Tritton Road in Lincoln.
Officers were called to the scene at about 09:00 GMT on Monday, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash and one of them was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.
Neither of those injured in the collision was a patient travelling in the vehicle, according to East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).
Neil Scott, head of operations for Lincolnshire at EMAS, said: "The incident will be investigated, so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time."
The junction was closed in both directions for about an hour while the vehicles were recovered, according to police.
