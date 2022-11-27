Two arrested after pedestrian killed by car in Lincolnshire

A16 near SibseyGoogle
The incident happened on A16 between High Ferry Lane and Willows Lane near Sibsey in Lincolnshire

Two people have been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to the A16 between High Ferry Lane and Willows Lane near Sibsey at 00:20 GMT on Sunday.

A white van hit the pedestrian - a man in his 40s from the Boston area - who was pronounced dead at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said

A 39-year-old woman and a man, aged 33, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics