Lincoln: Council criticised over High Street's lack of festive cheer
Business owners in Lincoln have called on the city council to extend the High Street's Christmas lights, as they are "missing out" on festive cheer.
They say the strip between the railway barriers and St Mark's shopping area lacks decorations every year.
Shop keepers and pub landlords are preparing a petition, after feeling they've been put on the "naughty list".
However, City of Lincoln Council said it could not afford to extend the lights to that part of town.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Christmas lights were switched on last week in other parts of the High Street, with the town centre festively decorated.
Iain Jubbs, landlord at the Treaty of Commerce, said: "This area of the High Street gets left out for everything.
"The cathedral doesn't need extra lights and Christmas trees - it's already an attractive area where people are going to go anyway.
"We pay our business rates the same as everyone else - it would be nice to see help for the small businesses down here."
He added: "We've been here seven years, and I can't remember a proper Christmas display in that time."
David Cullen, CEO of ABC House Clearance, said: "We've got late-night opening but it's really dark down here at that time without Christmas lights.
"I wouldn't mind paying the electricity bill for outside our shop and I'm sure others would say the same - there's no excuse.
"This is the heart of the city centre, even if the council doesn't see it that way."
He said that nearly every business had signed the petition, with the remaining few expected to add their signature soon.
However, the council said it was not in a financial position to extend the lights.
Simon Walters, Director for Communities and Environment, said: "We understand the traders' disappointment and would encourage shoppers coming into Lincoln to explore all areas of the city centre for their Christmas gifts and other shopping needs."
