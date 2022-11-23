Lincoln fire: Arson charge after man rescued from burning house
- Published
A man has been charged with arson after firefighters rescued a man from a burning building in Lincoln.
Emergency services were called to the property at the corner of Canwick Road and Ripon Street shortly after 15:00 GMT on Monday.
Fire crews tackled a blaze inside the house and a man was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.
Jody McGuire, 46, of Canwick Road, is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
Lincolnshire Police said Mr McGuire has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life was endangered and remanded in custody.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.