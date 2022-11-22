Lincoln City Sincil Bank stadium expansion plans submitted
Plans for a £1.8m redevelopment of Lincoln City's Sincil Bank stadium have been officially submitted.
The revamp of the Stacey West Stand and the creation of a safe-standing zone would increase the ground's capacity from 10,800 to 11,500, the club said.
Earlier this month, the club scaled back plans for a three-tier stand, including a hospitality suite, due to the "challenging" economic climate.
If given the go-ahead, Lincoln City said it hoped to start work next year.
The redevelopment would lead to 25 new full-time jobs, according to the planning application submitted to City of Lincoln Council.
A new community skills and education hub with offices and classrooms would be built and the ground's infrastructure, including its water and power supplies, would be upgraded.
Barriers would be installed to create a new safe-standing zone in the GBM Stand, allowing the ground's capacity to grow, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Announcing the scaled-back plans early in November, the club's board members said they remained "firmly and responsibly committed to growth and progress, but without placing the financial future of the club at risk".
The club said the Stacey West Stand revamp was "just one of many potential investments into infrastructure from a maintained list of future opportunities to upgrade the stadium as part of a longer-term plan".
