Lincoln A46: Road closed after crash involving lorry and car
A major route in Lincoln has been closed following a crash between a lorry and a car.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were currently at the scene of the incident on the A46 bypass between Riseholme and Carholme roundabouts.
The road has been closed since Friday morning and is expected to remain so for some time, a spokesperson said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice while emergency services attend, the force added.
