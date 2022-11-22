Calls for Deeping St James leisure centre to be saved
Opposition councillors are calling for a 48-year-old leisure centre to be saved after it was deemed "unviable".
Deepings Leisure Centre in Deepings St James has been closed since summer 2021 after heavy rain damaged the roof.
South Kesteven District Council recently announced the approved £10.7 million repair plan had become unaffordable.
The local authority's Alliance SK group are now calling on the council to "explore all options" for saving it.
The district council blamed higher energy prices, construction costs and the cost of borrowing for the proposed cancellation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Alliance SK said it acknowledged the repairs may need to be "scaled back" given the council's financial situation, but suggested seeking funding from the county council, the neighbouring Deepings School or other public and private bodies.
The centre has been managed by the district council since it was built in 1974, while the building and land is owned by Lincolnshire County Council.
A meeting on Thursday is due to decide whether the leisure centre's planned revamp will be cancelled, with management potentially handed back to the county council.
A statement previously issued by the district council said: "Along with other public authorities, the current financial outlook remains very challenging.
"Regrettably, the reality of the situation is that it may no longer be viable to continue managing a leisure centre at the site."
