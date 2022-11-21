Lincolnshire clay shooting ground expansion plans rejected
A clay pigeon shooting ground's application to triple the number of shoots it holds each year has been unanimously rejected by councillors.
Brandon Wood Shooting Ground, near Stubton in Lincolnshire, wanted to put on 150 events a year, but local residents said it would ruin the peace.
Manager Mark Crane said he had not been aware of shooting being restricted to 50 days a year when he took over.
Mr Crane warned that he did not recognise the current agreement.
Before the vote, he had told South Kesteven District Council's planning committee: "If it's rejected, I would have no option to continue to operate the previous unregulated permission.
"I could shoot 365 days a year if I wanted to, but I definitely do not want to do that."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Crane said he would make a loss if he stuck by the 50-day restriction, claiming 150 days were required to make a profit,
David Rawlings, chairman of Brandon Wood Clay Shooting Residents Association, had told councillors the proposals were a "massive intensification" of the current arrangement.
"I don't object to a small social shoot, but we don't want a large commercial shoot that's open to the public," he said.
Noise levels at the site had already breached the permitted volume, he said, although this was disputed.
The council's planning committee unanimously voted against the increase in shooting days in order to preserve residents' peace and quiet.
Councillor Gloria Johnson said: "As a resident, I wouldn't want it all day, every day. It would do my head in."
A retrospective application for a one-storey clubhouse and a gravel car park at the ground were, however, given approval.
