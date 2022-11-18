A1 crash: Woman in her 80s dies in wrong-way crash at Barrowby
- Published
A woman in her 80s has died after her car crashed while she was driving the wrong way on the A1 in Lincolnshire.
Police said several motorists called to report a car travelling south on the northbound carriageway between Barrowby and Foston at 20:50 GMT on Thursday.
A short time later the woman's Nissan Micra collided with a Volvo XC90. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road, which was closed overnight as investigations were carried, has since reopened, Lincolnshire Police said.
The dead woman's family had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers, the force added.
"The driver and passenger of the Volvo suffered minor injuries," a spokesperson said.
"It is not clear which direction the Nissan had travelled from prior to entering the wrong carriageway on the A1, and we are hoping a public appeal can help us piece together the movements."
People with dash camera footage which captured the car before the crash are asked to come forward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.