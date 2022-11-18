Spalding: Bakkavor food firm staff to strike over Christmas
Workers at a food manufacturing firm in Lincolnshire are to strike for more than a month in a pay dispute.
More than 700 production line staff at Bakkavor in Spalding are set to walk out from 25 November, with the action planned to last until 2 January.
The Unite union said many workers "earn 1p over the national minimum wage" and were having to use food banks.
Bakkavor, supplying Sainsbury's, M&S, Tesco and Morrisons, said disruption would be kept "to a minimum".
Unite said the striking workers, who make soups, sauces and deli produce, rejected a 6.5% pay offer, calling it a "substantial pay cut" when taking the inflation rate into account.
'Proper pay rise'
Sharon Graham, the union's general secretary, said: "The situation these workers face is exactly what is wrong with Britain's economy today.
"A company earning millions and millions in profits, expecting already low-paid workers to take a pay cut while prices soar."
Unite called on the major supermarkets which used Bakkavor to make own-brand products to pressure the firm to give workers a "proper pay rise".
Bakkavor said its proposed pay offer was "competitive in the local market".
A company spokesperson said: "Across its UK sites, Bakkavor has been awarding pay increases for colleagues - a move to support its people despite the challenging economic context for the sector.
"Bakkavor believes its proposed 6.5% pay award for colleagues in Spalding is positive and sustainable and is part of a broader package of employee benefits."
The food producer recently announced it was set to close one of its manufacturing sites in nearby Sutton Bridge, with hundreds of jobs at risk.
