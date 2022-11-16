Lincolnshire-baked slice of royal history to go under the hammer
A slice of wedding cake crafted by a Lincolnshire baker for the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles 17 years ago is expected to sell at auction for hundreds of pounds.
A 12-year-old slice of cake from the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton is also due to go under the hammer for a similar price.
The portions, in souvenir tins complete with royal cypher, each have pre-auction estimates of £400-£600.
They will be sold in Norfolk next week.
The cake for the wedding in Windsor on 9 April 2005 of Charles and Camilla, now King and Queen Consort, was made by Dawn Blunden and Mary Robinson, from the Sophisticake cake shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.
Meanwhile, the cake for the wedding of William and Kate, now Prince and Princess of Wales, on 29 April 2011, an eight-tier fruit cake decorated with Lambeth-piped sugar paste flowers, was made by designer Fiona Cairns, based in Fleckney, Leicestershire.
Tim Blyth, director at Keys auctioneers, said: "With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history."
Other lots on sale at the auction include a Christmas card from Charles and Diana, signed by them both as well as the young Princes William and Harry, which has a pre-auction estimate of £200-£300.
There is also a photo album with pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the Royal Family, mainly taken on board HM Yacht Britannia during royal visits, with a pre-auction estimate of £300-£400.
A signed photo of the late Queen and Prince Philip dating from 1980 and a boxed Fortnum and Mason Christmas pudding from 2002, complete with a Christmas card from the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, are also due to go up for auction.
The royal lots will go under the hammer during the first day of the three-day Fine Sale in Aylsham on 23 November.
