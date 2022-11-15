Holbeach: Amy Cooper named as motorcyclist killed in crash

Amy CooperLincolnshire Police
Amy Cooper, 20, died after a collision between a motorbike and a car

A 20-year-old woman who died after her motorbike and a car collided in Lincolnshire has been named by police.

Amy Cooper, from Whaplode Drove, died on Sunday night after the crash on the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach.

A 28-year-old man from Holbeach has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers were called to the collision between a BMW and a Kawasaki motorcycle at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police
Ms Cooper was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle at the time of the crash

