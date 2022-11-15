Holton-Le-Clay: Pubgoers help man seriously injured in stabbing
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Lincolnshire.
The injured man, in his 20s, was found on Louth Road in Holton-Le-Clay at about 17:30 GMT on Monday.
Staff at the nearby Royal Oak pub said the victim was helped by people in the premises at the time.
He remained in a serious condition in hospital, police said. The 19-year-old man, who was arrested in Grimsby, was still in custody, officers added.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson described the incident as "isolated", with those involved believed to be known to each other.
Officers appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with useful CCTV footage, to get in contact.
In a post on its Facebook page, staff at the Royal Oak thanked those who "played a part in helping".
"Our thoughts are with those concerned and pray for a full recovery of the young lad who came to us for help this evening," they added.
