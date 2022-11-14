Lincolnshire road crashes reported amid yellow fog warning
- Published
Several crashes have been reported in Lincolnshire amid foggy driving conditions, police said.
A weather warning runs until 10:00 GMT for fog, with drivers warned to keep plenty of distance between vehicles.
South Yorkshire's Safer Roads Partnership also told people to allow extra time for travel, with the yellow warning covering much of the county.
"Look out for each other - especially cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders," it said.
The Met Office reminded drivers to make sure their fog lights were working properly before setting off.
It’s foggy in Lincolnshire!— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) November 14, 2022
We’re getting several calls into our Control Room @LincsPoliceFCR about road collisions.
Please remember to:
✔ Turn on your fog lights
✔ Keep your windows clear to increase visibility
✔ Keep your distance between the vehicle in front
✔ Slow down
Lincolnshire Police said it was getting "several calls into our control room about road collisions", with some areas experiencing low road visibility.
Other advice offered included keeping windows clear to increase visibility and to drive at a slower speed.
