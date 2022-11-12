Woman killed after being struck by car in Lincolnshire village
A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a car in a village.
The 40-year-old woman was in collision with a silver Nissan Qashqai on Dogdyke Road in Coningsby at about 17:38 GMT on Friday.
Emergency crews were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.
The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.
