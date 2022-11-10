South Kesteven: Councillor resigns over bullying culture claims
A councillor has quit after criticising a "culture of bullying and intimidation" at a Lincolnshire authority.
Jan Hansen, who was elected to South Kesteven District Council in 2019, claims he faced abuse as both a candidate and an elected official.
Mr Hansen, who represented the Toller ward, around Folkingham, said he had no option but to step down.
The authority said complaints were processed under its codes of conduct.
In his resignation letter, Mr Hansen says he has witnessed "abuse of power in positions of authority in local government in an attempt to bully and gain political advantage".
"I am not prepared to compromise my conscience, and do not wish to be associated with these goings-on any longer," he said.
'Tested to the limit'
"All too often, I have witnessed senior figures in local government say on occasions what they feel will further their cases, without paying attention to factual accuracy.
"The culture of bullying and intimidation certainly never ceases," he added.
Mr Hansen, a local chocolatier for more than 30 years, said although helping local residents had been a "positive experience" his conscience had "been tested to the limit, and more recently, pushed over the limit".
"Sadly, along the way, candidates are often subjected to a culture of bullying and intimidation. The journey is an eye opener, and often not very pleasant experience," he added.
A statement from South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) said: "We can confirm that Councillor Jan Hansen has resigned as the South Kesteven district councillor for the Toller Ward and that a by-election has been called for 15th December."
The authority did not comment on the allegations, but said: "Should any complaints be received they are processed under SKDC's adopted codes of conduct."
Councillor Martin Hill, the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, who represents the Folkingham area at a county level, said he was not aware of any issues at the authority, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
