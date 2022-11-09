Bridlington: Man dies after car hits tree off A165 Scarborough Road
A man has died after his car left the road and struck a tree near Bridlington, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the A165 Scarborough Road at about 21:45 GMT on 2 November, Humberside Police said.
The crash happened close to the junction with Grindale Lane.
The driver died from his injuries in hospital on Monday 7 November, the force, which is appealing for witnesses, said.
