Bridlington: Man dies after car hits tree off A165 Scarborough Road

The car left the A165 Scarborough Road and hit a tree on 2 November

A man has died after his car left the road and struck a tree near Bridlington, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the A165 Scarborough Road at about 21:45 GMT on 2 November, Humberside Police said.

The crash happened close to the junction with Grindale Lane.

The driver died from his injuries in hospital on Monday 7 November, the force, which is appealing for witnesses, said.

