Messingham: Clair Armstrong murder accused in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire.
Clair Armstrong, 50, was found fatally injured at a house in Elm Way, Messingham, in the early hours of Sunday, Humberside Police said.
Ashley Kemp, 54, of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.
No pleas were entered and Mr Kemp was remanded in custody. He will appear before the same court on 19 January.
A trial date has been set for 17 April.
