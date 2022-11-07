Messingham: Murder arrest after death of woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a property in North Lincolnshire.
Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety.
Lincolnshire Police said the woman, who was in her 50s, later died.
The force said a 54-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder. A police spokesperson said the man and woman were known to each other.
Det Ch Insp Simon Vickers said: "We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.
"Those living in the area can expect to see a number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place, and we continue with our investigation."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the force.
