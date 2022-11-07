Lincoln United WFC removed from FA Cup for fielding ineligible player
Lincoln United's women's team have been removed from this season's FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player.
The breach occurred during the team's third-round qualifying tie against Northampton Town Women, on 30 October.
Lincoln won the tie 7-0, but admitted breaching the rules, a spokesperson for the FA said.
The club said in a statement: "As a non-league football club, run by and for the local community, we are naturally extremely disappointed."
Northampton will now play at home to Dronfield Town Ladies in the first round proper next Sunday, pending any appeal.
The FA said Northampton would also receive the prize fund payment from the tie.
Lincoln United WFC's vice-chair Laura McWilliams said: "I just want to personally apologise for the admin error that has been made."
'The highs are still yet to come'
In a Facebook post, she said: "Our talented team and passionate fans don't deserve this. I'm absolutely bereft. I'm so sorry.
"Whilst it's no excuse, it's often important to step back and remember, we are a volunteer ran club, with no professional badge or reputation to promote off.
"We continue as we always do, with our focus on the wonderful football family we created together. The season has only just begun really and the highs are still yet to come."
The team, who play in the East Midlands Women's Regional Football League, had been set to take their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup after thrashing Northampton.
As well as their success on the field, the club recently joined other high-profile women's sides, including Manchester City, in moving to change the colour of their shorts because of period concerns.
Officials said they wanted to do everything possible to remove barriers and "support more females to get involved" in football.
