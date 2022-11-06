Donna Nook: First baby seals of the pupping season seen on Lincolnshire coast
Baby grey seals are back on the Lincolnshire coast as pupping season returns.
The pups were born at Donna Nook National Nature Reserve which regularly witnesses the birth of baby seals from late October to December.
Many stayed close to their mothers as visitors went to get a glimpse, with one appearing to be cradled by its parent.
People are regularly asked to give the animals space to protect them.
Expectant seals tend to return to Donna Nook annually to give birth near the sand dunes.
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said there were 47 pups at the Lincolnshire reserve, with 11 visible from a viewing area.
The first pups were born on 27 October.
