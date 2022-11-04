Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death.
Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire.
Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused of being in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
The couple are due before magistrates in Boston on 9 November.
Police had been called to the woodland site on 6 March by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the baby girl was pronounced dead.
The parents, of Castledyke Bank, New York, Lincoln, were arrested at the scene.
'Profoundly sad'
An inquest into Kyra's death was opened and adjourned in March.
It heard a post-mortem examination conducted by a doctor at Leicester Royal Infirmary had given a provisional cause of death as being head and neck injuries.
The dog has been kept in secure kennels since the incident and Lincolnshire Police said it would seek an order to euthanise it.
Det Con Craig Davey, said: "This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra's death."
