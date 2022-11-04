Stamford: Man jailed for multiple child sex offences
- Published
A paedophile has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of a string of child sex offences.
Dudley White, 52, was convicted after a trial of 19 charges, including sexual assault and possession of indecent images of a child.
Lincolnshire Police said White, of Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, was living in Stamford at the time of the offending.
He was jailed on Wednesday at Lincoln Crown Court and placed on the sex offenders register for life.
A force spokesperson said the offending came to light after his victim spoke to police in 2021.
Officers later found more than 50 indecent images of children on White's electronic devices, including his phone.
Det Con Helen Morris said: "This offending was against the most vulnerable in society and I hope with the conclusion of the court case, those involved can find some closure.
"If you have been a victim, remember that what has happened is not your fault. You are not to blame and there is help for you."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.