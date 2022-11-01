Spalding: Call for action over town centre rat sightings
Footage of groups of rats rummaging for food in Spalding has prompted calls for the council to take action.
Resident Peter Bird has filmed dozens of rats scurrying around the town centre at night.
However, South Holland District Council said it had not received any reports of rodents, and urged anyone with concerns to get in touch.
It comes after the town was previously blighted by pigeon poo, prompting a council warning not to feed wildlife.
Mr Bird said the rats were living in flower beds located in the town centre, and could be seen rummaging around for food.
Earlier this year, a pest control company used a hawk to scare off pigeons in town centre after complaints about droppings blighting the area.
But officials said their efforts were being scuppered by shoppers dishing out scraps of food.
The council also considered fining people to stop them feeding the birds.
A spokesperson for the authority has now said: "To help discourage the presence of rodents we would continue to encourage people not to feed wildlife in the town centre, or to leave their litter and food waste behind when visiting."
The pigeon prevention measures are part of an initiative by South Holland District Council to clean up the town.
