Welton care village plans to be considered by council
Plans for a new care village in Welton are to be considered by West Lindsey District Council.
LACE Housing has submitted a proposal to build 62 apartments and 10 bungalows on land east of Prebend Lane.
The apartments would include communal and staff facilities, while the bungalows would have their own gardens and parking.
The accommodation would meet the needs and requirements of older people, the developer said.
The care village will "enable older and vulnerable people to live as ordinary a life as possible in their own homes" according to the design statement submitted to the council.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the homes are adapted for wheelchair users, with each apartment featuring a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom and shower room.
"The development will also promote the feeling of a community that integrates residents of both the apartments and the bungalows with the wider development through the creation of new high quality public spaces and pedestrian links through the site," the statement added.
