A52 Ingoldmells: Works to start on repairing coastal road
A busy seaside summer season has prompted a series of repairs to a major Lincolnshire road.
Part of the A52 and surrounding streets in Ingoldmells will see road resurfacing and footpath works.
Temporary traffic lights will used from the end of November and some roads will be shut during the seven-week scheme.
Conservative county councillor Richard Davies said parts of the road had deteriorated "following an incredibly busy summer for the coast".
"This scheme will involve fully resurfacing just under a quarter mile of road here, along with sections of roads that connect to it," he said.
"In fact, over 2,400 tonnes of new material in the carriageway and 360 tonnes of additional materials in the surrounding footways will be used during the seven-week project."
Road closure details
A52 Chapel Road/High Street/Skegness Road and Sea Lane
- A full closure will be in place starting Monday 21 November until Friday 2 December (excluding the intervening weekend)
- Closure along the A52, from the access for Chase and Grange Holiday Centre to the access to Royal Arthur Centre car park, including the 30m spur of Sea Lane
- Diversion route via A52 Skegness Road/A158/Gunby Road/Marsh Road/Marsh Lane/Orby Road/A52 Chapel Road, and vice versa
High Street
- A full closure will be in place Monday 5 - Wednesday 7 December
- Closure between High Street and Windsor Crescent
- Diversion route via A52 Chapel Road/Church Lane/School Lane/High Street/Festival Avenue, and vice versa
Windsor Crescent
- A full closure will be in place Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December
- Closure between High St and Festival Avenue
- Diversion route via Festival Avenue
Lincolnshire County Council said residents would still be able to use the road for access and pedestrian routes would remain open.
