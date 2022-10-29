Lincoln: Yarborough Leisure Centre pool to reopen in January
Lincoln's only public swimming pool is to reopen in January after a year of repairs, it has been announced.
It had been hoped the pool at Yarborough Leisure Centre would only need to remain closed for a week for roof repairs.
However, inspectors found more extensive work was needed, and it is now expected to reopen on 2 January.
Leisure bosses thanked customers for their patience during the "frustrating" time.
The pool has been closed since 6 January 2022, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Peter Cheeseman, business manager at Action Nation, which operates the centre, said repairs were now "very much on track".
He added existing customers would be contacted shortly to reinstate memberships.
Councillor Bob Bushell, of City of Lincoln Council, previously described the repairs as "exceptionally complex".
