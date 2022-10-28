RAF Faldingworth: Plan for shelter to be part of heritage trail
A former RAF air raid shelter in Lincolnshire could be opened to the public as part of a heritage project.
The concrete structure is the only surviving part of what was once the sick quarters at RAF Faldingworth, near Market Rasen.
The shelter would have provided refuge for 50 men, and had an escape hatch at the far end.
An application aims to incorporate the shelter as part of a heritage trail by the RAF Ingham Heritage Group.
"The intention is for the former shelter to be included as part of an existing heritage trail, which would be available to view by appointment and on specific memorial days coinciding with the wider trail and events," the application said.
Another house - designed in the same style - would also be built to support the project. it added.
RAF Faldingworth, which was a bomber base during the war, later became a resettlement camp for Polish veterans.
When it closed in 1972, the site was sold as agricultural land, with remaining buildings becoming farmhouses.
It has suffered from fly-tipping, vandalism and arson attacks, and the site was finally demolished in 2019, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application has been put forward to West Lindsey District Council by Kelly & MacPherson Architects.
