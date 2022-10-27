Lincolnshire: Collapsing listed cottage sold at auction
- Published
A collapsing cottage in Lincolnshire which has been derelict for 15 years has been sold at auction.
Toll House Cottage, at Folkingham, near Sleaford, was in such a poor state South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) had to spend thousands on scaffolding.
The authority stepped in to prevent the listed building from collapsing and secured a legal order to sell it.
It raised £50,000 at auction on Wednesday and the council hopes to recoup some of its costs from the sale.
The property, on Bourne Road, had become an eyesore and had to be encased in scaffolding and plastic sheeting, which cost the council £1,400 per month.
Ward Councillor Jan Hansen told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she was relieved it had been sold.
"Unfortunately I doubt it will cover what it has cost the taxpayer," she said.
Consultant Ian Walter described it as a "Grade II listed building with far-reaching views, built in the late 18th Century and in need of complete restoration".
"It is rare to sell a property with such low guide price," he added.
The council had secured a legal order to sell the property due to the owner's outstanding debts, and had to go to court to agree a guide price of £20,000.
The owner had complained the recommended price would be "basically giving the property away".
Robert Reid, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said at the time of the hearing the owner had been served with a notice to protect the building "several years ago".
However, he said repair work had not been undertaken, so the council agreed to install scaffolding, originally paid for by the owner.
"Although the owner is no longer covering the cost of the scaffolding, an Order for Sale has been granted to encourage a new purchaser to take on and improve the site, and through this SKDC would expect to recover its costs," he said.
