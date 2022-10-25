Skegness house deaths not suspicious, say police

Officers were called to the house on Grosvenor Road at about 15:25 on Thursday, police said

Detectives have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people found dead in a house in Skegness.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman when they were called to an address in Grosvenor Road at 15:25 BST on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police said an inquiry into their deaths had concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

The force said a file has been passed to the coroner.

