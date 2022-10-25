Lincoln: Donations for Ukraine fall as prices soar at home
- Published
Soaring prices at home have led to a sharp drop-off in donations to help people in Ukraine, volunteers say.
Support for Ukraine Lincolnshire - which is run by the Polish School in Lincoln - said donations had slowed to a steady trickle in recent weeks.
Volunteers said they were extremely grateful for the items they had received, but desperately needed more.
Warm winter clothing, medicine, toiletries and sleeping bags are among the items needed.
The donations, which provide direct support to charities working on the frontline, had "dropped and dropped", team leader Derran Brown said.
He said they had expected a fall, but with winter approaching urgent help was needed.
"Obviously, now we would really like more," he said.
Volunteer Ola Honecha said people in the UK were facing their own challenges.
"With prices going up, I think that is the reason why people have donated less," she said.
The depot is located in the St Marks shopping centre in the city centre.
