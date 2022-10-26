Skegness: Plans for town's first further education college submitted
Plans to build the first full-scale further education hub in Skegness have been submitted.
The Skegness TEC (Training, Education, Careers) would be built on land off the A52 Wainfleet Road.
Plans include a two-storey college building, vehicle workshop, courtyard area and a multi-use games area.
The scheme has been unanimously supported by local residents, businesses and East Lindsey District Council, the application claims.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service some Skegness college students currently face journeys to Grimsby or Boston, but the new facility would allow them to stay in the town.
If approved the college would be built on farmland which has been designated for development in the Skegness Gateway masterplan.
The plans say it would be the first part of an expansion which will ultimately include hundreds of homes, shopping space and a dementia care village.
The application by architects Jefferson Sheard stated that the allocated land was larger than the space required.
As a result the remaining land has been set aside to the east of the college for potential future use.
As a major plan, it is likely to be determined by the planning committee at a later date.
