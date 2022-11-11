Ex-Red Arrows man claims women were seen as second-class citizens
A former member of the Red Arrows has claimed women were treated as "second-class citizens".
The serviceman, whose identity we are protecting, made his comment during the week it emerged a member of the Lincolnshire-based squadron was sacked.
The source said: "To see it happening still, I am just astonished."
Last year an investigation was ordered into allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The MoD said it had "zero tolerance" of unacceptable behaviour.
The serviceman, who left the Red Arrows a few years ago, said recent reports of a toxic culture came as no surprise.
He said: "I saw it with my own eyes. To see it happening, still, to that degree, maybe even worse, I am just astonished.
"One of the major things that troubled me was women were still seen as second-class citizens on the squadron, and seen as the Little Miss."
Asked specifically if he had witnessed incidents of sexual harassment, he replied: "I did see a lot of unacceptable behaviour when it came to the males towards the females on the squadron, especially on pre-season when you are away in a different country. I think people just go into holiday mode."
The serviceman added it was his belief some in the 130-strong Red Arrows squadron "believe they are celebrities and untouchable".
More than 40 people are understood to have offered hours of evidence to an inquiry.
Air Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, deputy commander of capability at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), confirmed the inquiry had concluded "in terms of the interviews", adding the report was now being finalised.
However, former Army colonel Philip Ingram, from the Independent Defence Authority, a lobby group which includes people with senior military experience, criticised the MoD and claimed the inquiry was taking too long.
He said: "The conclusion that unfortunately we are coming up with is that this is another example of the service obfuscating and trying to delay everything as long as possible, hoping that people will forget about it and that it will go away and they can sweep it under the carpet. Well, I am not going to let that happen."
'Taken appropriate steps'
Meanwhile, an RAF source has told the BBC there has been a bullying allegation made within the last six months, which had left a woman feeling she had a target on her back. She chose to leave the squadron, the source added.
The MoD said: "We have a zero tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and following allegations of such behaviour within the Red Arrows we commissioned a thorough and far-reaching investigation to establish the facts and have taken appropriate actions where wrongdoing has been proven."
