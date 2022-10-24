Louth: Appeal over graffiti attack near town centre seats
- Published
Graffiti sprayed near controversial wooden seating areas in Louth is under investigation by Lincolnshire police.
Officers have released images of a man they want to speak to about damage on Mercer Row and Eastgate in the early hours of 11 October.
The man is believed to be aged between 50 and 65, about 6ft (1.82m) tall and of medium build.
Two "parklets" installed in Mercer Row earlier this year have now been removed after repeated vandalism.
Damage was caused to Mercer Row between 00:25 BST and 00:50 and at Eastgate between 01:20 and 01:26 on 11 October, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A spokesperson for the force said some, but not all, of the graffiti seemed to be about the "parklets".
The messages also appear to reference the cost of using public toilets in the town, which some residents have expressed opposition to. In April East Lindsey District Council doubled the cost of using the facilities from 20p to 40p.
Police said the man in the CCTV images, who is described as having grey medium length hair and wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers, may be able to help officers with their enquiries.
They asked for anyone with information to get in touch.
