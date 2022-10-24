Skegness: Man located after discarded clothing sparks search
A man who left his clothes on a Lincolnshire beach, sparking a police search, has been found.
A jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers were found on Skegness beach, next to the pier, at about 08:25 BST on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.
At the time, officers appealed for information and said they were "keeping an open mind" about what had happened to the owner of the clothes.
In an update, the force said the man had been found "safe and well".
