Boston: Kamil Ranoszek guilty of ex-partner's murder
A poultry factory worker who bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and dismembered her body has been found guilty of murder.
Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out she had contacted other men.
Ranoszek, 42, showed no reaction as the jury returned the unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations.
He will be sentenced later.
During the trial, Gordon Aspden KC, for the prosecution, said the defendant was aware Ms Golabek was contacting other men through dating app Tinder and, in a jealous frenzy, repeatedly beat her in the head after returning to the Wormgate flat he shared with her on 9 November last year.
"You were so angry that you killed her," Mr Aspden said.
The prosecutor then suggested Ranoszek had used his butchery skills to remove parts of her body, before cycling to Witham Way Country Park during the early hours of 11 November to dispose of them.
Later the same day Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend and reported Ms Golabek missing, saying she had "vanished into thin air", the court was told.
